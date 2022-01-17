New Delhi: In a major update, India may begin inoculating children in the 12-14 age group against COVID-19 in March as the 15-18 population is likely to get fully vaccinated by then, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, was quoted as saying by news agencies on Monday. Of the estimated 7.4 crore (7,40,57,000) population in the 15-18 age bracket, over 3.45 crore have received the first dose of Covaxin so far and their second dose is due in 28 days, he said.Also Read - Assam: Those Not Fully Vaccinated To Be Denied Entry In Public Places From Tomorrow, Says CM Sarma

“Adolescents in this age group have been actively participating in the inoculation process, and going by this pace of vaccination, the rest of the beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group are likely to be covered with the first dose by January-end and subsequently their second dose is expected to be done by February-end,” said the Chairman of the Covid working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Also Read - Haryana Govt Mandates COVID Vaccination For Teenagers In 15 to18 Years Age Group For Entry In Schools

Once the 15-18 age group is covered, he said, the government is likely to take a policy decision for initiating the vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group in March, he said. According to him, there is an estimated 7.5 crore population in the 12-14 age group. Also Read - COVID Precaution Dose From Today: Eligibility, Booking, Registration, Walk-in Appointments | All You Need to Know

Provisional vaccination reports till 7 am on Monday showed that with more than 39 lakh doses being administered in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative number has exceeded 157.20 crore doses. According to government data, over 3.45 crore first doses have been given to teenagers in the 15-18 years age group so far.

India’s COVID vaccination journey so far in 5 points