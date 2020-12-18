New Delhi: As COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply, many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for the deadly virus and some seemed bothered about possible side-effects, a survey said yesterday. Notably, the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34% of the total caseload. Also Read - 9 Dead, 44 Hospitalised: After Coronavirus, Another Deadly Disease Hits Ahmedabad

Earlier it was estimated that India could overtake the infection tally of the US which had detected the highest number of COVID-19 cases but the gap between them widened. While the US' total cases have soared to over 16 million, India's tally surpassed 9.9 million.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 cases in India are steadily coming down as the government "recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach".

“It has been almost one year since the outbreak of COVID-19. While the caseload infection in many parts of the world is decreasing, many others are experiencing a second or even a third peak. Fortunately, in India, the cases are steadily coming down. We recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach.”

Highlighting the steps taken by India to handle the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, he stated, “Our first step was to expand our present capacities swiftly, whether it was for testing, PPE production, or hospital beds. We looked at the problem in greater granularity and scaled up at an incredible pace.”

“We also repurposed our capacities from multiple research disciplines across a wide range of public and private institutions. We repurposed defence research capacities for quickly erecting hospitals with enhanced capacity. From being an importer of PPEs before the pandemic, India is now a net exporter of PPEs. We scaled up our testing capacity from a few hundred tests per day to a million tests per day. The nimbleness that the Indian research institutions have shown needs to be not only preserved but also encouraged,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.