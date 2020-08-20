New Delhi: As several vaccine candidates in India are at various stages of clinical trials, it will normally take six to nine months for the vaccines to come out, but if the government wants, then it can go for emergency authorisation. A top ICMR official told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that phase-two clinical trial of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have almost been completed and emergency authorisation of a vaccine could be considered if the centre decides so. Also Read - COVID Warriors Will be First Ones to Get Vaccine Dose, Says Health Ministry

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava informed members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of the trial.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trials.

The one being handled by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University will enter phase-2 (b) trials this weekend for which 1,700 patients have been identified at 17 centres across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his August 15 speech from the Red Fort, said as soon as researchers give the green signal, the Centre will start mass-producing the vaccine.

Russia has become the first country to have announced its vaccine called Sputnik V, clinical human studies of which started from June 17 among 76 volunteers.

(With PTI Inputs)