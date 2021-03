New Delhi: The phase 2 of Covid vaccination started on Monday and the Co-WIN portal also started the self registration for the 27 crore elligible for the shots, who are above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities. The portal can be accessed at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/. Also Read - CoWIN 2.0 Registration Opens: Check List of Documents Required to Register For Coronavirus Vaccination

“Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs),” the Union Health Ministry had said yesterday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital to inspect the procedure of COVID-19 vaccination

Check full list of private and government COVID-19 vaccination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

AMAN HOSPITAL,

24/30/5, AMAN COLONY, DHOBI GHAT, THORNHILL ROAD, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh ANKUR HOSPITAL,

1B/26 LAL BIHARA BAMRAULI, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh ASHUTOSH HOSPITAL,

15/20, HASHIMPUR ROAD, ALLAHABAD – 211 002 Allahabad Uttar Pradesh ASHA HOSPITAL,

89/276, MUIR ROAD, RAJAPUR, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh D R S HOSPITAL,

H-1, TRANSPORT NAGAR ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh DWARKA HOSPITAL,

5/4 K. P. KAKKAR ROAD, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh GURU KRIPA JAGRATI HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE,

124/A/1 THORNHIL ROAD, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh HEARTLINE CARDIAC CARE CENTRE, ALLD,

14/18, ELGIN ROAD, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh JEEVAN JYOTI HOSPITAL,

162, BAI KA BAGH, LOWTHER ROAD, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh KAMLA NEHRU MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, HASHIMPUR ROAD, ALLAHABAD – 211002

NAHB Accredited Allahabad Uttar Pradesh M.G.M HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE, 116, PIPAL GAON JHALWA, ALLAHABAD, Allahabad Uttar Pradesh MAA SHARDA HOSPITAL,

84/70, NEW BAIRAHNA, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh NARAYAN SWAROOP HOSPITAL,

40A, MUNDERA MANDI,

ALLAHABAD,

UTTAR PRADESH Allahabad Uttar Pradesh PARVATI HOSPITAL

126/50A, JLN ROAD, TAGORE TOWN, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh PRACHI HOSPITAL PVT. LTD.

SECTOR-C 105, SHANTIPURAM, PHAPHAMAU, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh RAJ NURSING HOME

23-A, PARK ROAD, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh SAKET MATERNITY & NURSING HOME PVT. LTD. 1203, BHS, KIDWAI NAGAR, ALLAHPUR,ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh SRIJAN VATSALYA HOSPITAL PVT. LTD. Allahabad Uttar Pradesh SARSWATI HEART CARE & RESEARCH CENTRE (P). LTD. Allahabad Uttar Pradesh SHAKUNTALA HOSPITAL

3-B, TASKANT MARG, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD – 211 001 Allahabad Uttar Pradesh VATSALYA MATERNITY & SURGICAL CENTRE

6/8, ELGIN ROAD, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh VINEETA HOSPITAL Pvt. Ltd. 10-3A, BYPASS ROAD, PHAPHAMAU, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh YASH HOSPITAL,

8 B, ELGIN ROAD, CIVIL LINES, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh YASHLOK HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE

43A/31A, HASHIMPUR ROAD, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh SHIVAM AKSHAYVAT MULTISCPECIALITY HOSPITAL & TRAUMA CENTRE, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR GROUND, ADA ROAD, NAINI, ALLAHABAD Allahabad Uttar Pradesh HOSPITAL AKSHAYVAT, HIG 110/111, ADA COLONY, NAINI, ALLAHABAD, UTTAR PRADESH Allahabad Uttar Pradesh Apex Hospital, D.L.W., Hydil Road, Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Galaxy Hospital Plot No. 4 to 7, Dayal Enclave, Mahmoorganj, Varanasi. Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Ganga Sewa Sadan Hospial Chandpur Chauraha, Chandpur industrial area, Manduadih, Chandpur, Varanasi-221106. Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Hari Bandhu Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Paigamberpur, Ashok Vihar Road, Panchcroshi Churaha, Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Heritage Hospitals, Near Bhu Gate Lanka, Varanasi – 221005 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Jamuna Sewa Sadan & Research Centre, S-15/47, Panchkoshi Road, Shivpur, Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Kids Care Nursing Home Pvt. Ltd. HIG 51/2, Kabir Nagar Road, Durgakund, Varanasi-221005 W.E.F. Aug 2020 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Mahashweta Hospital Pvt. Ltd, 5-10/6A-3-A-P, MA Road, Opp District Jail, Chaukaghat, Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Popular Medicare Ltd, N 10/62, A-2, DLW Road, Kakarmatta, Varanasi. Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Samvedna Hospital,B22./88-G, RAVINDRA PURI NEW COLONY,VARANASI. 221005 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Shubham Hospital, S8/108-F-5A, Maqbool Alam Road, Khajuri, Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Sudha Surgical Hospital Pvt. Ltd S-2/1-9T & S-251-17k, Tagor Town Colony, Orderly Bazar, Bhojuveer, Varanasi-221002 W.E.F. Aug 2020. Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

K.K. Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh SKD Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh St. Mary’s Polyclinic Lucknow uttar pradesh Shekhar Hospital Pvt. Ltd Lucknow uttar pradesh Raj Scanning Limited Lucknow uttar pradesh Nova Hospital Limited Lucknow uttar pradesh Vinayak Medicare Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh T. S. Mishra Medical College & Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh Lucknow Metro Hospital & Trauma Centre Lucknow uttar pradesh Krishna Life Line Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh Raj Chandra Hospital & Research Centre Lucknow uttar pradesh Lucknow Hospital & Maternity Centre Lucknow uttar pradesh Mayo Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. Lucknow uttar pradesh Chandan Hospital Limited Lucknow uttar pradesh Medical Care Centre and Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh Moolchand Medicity, Agra, (A Unit of Moolchand Healthcare Private Ltd) Lucknow uttar pradesh People’s Heritage Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Lucknow uttar pradesh Pushpanjali Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. Lucknow uttar pradesh Glean Cancer Centre & Multispecialty Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh Ganga Sheel Advanced Medical Research Institute Lucknow uttar pradesh CARE HOSPITAL (A Unit of Goel Super Speciality Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) Lucknow uttar pradesh Rohil Khand Medical College and Hospital Lucknow uttar pradesh Apollo Spectra Hospitals Kanpur uttar pradesh Bhargava Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Bhargava Medical & Trauma Centre Kanpur uttar pradesh Chandni Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Kanpur uttar pradesh Dhanvantri Super Speciality Hospital (A unit of Kabir Hospital Pvt. Ltd) Kanpur uttar pradesh Dwivedi Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Emerald Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Family Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Fortune Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Globus Hospital (A unit of hospital infotechpvt. Ltd.) Kanpur uttar pradesh Shri Jayram Hospital &Truma Centre Kanpur uttar pradesh Kanpur Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd Kanpur uttar pradesh Kulwanti Hospitals & Research Centre Kanpur uttar pradesh Krishna Super Speciality Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Lifetron Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Madhulok Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Madhuraj Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Kanpur uttar pradesh Mangla Multispecialty Hospital (P) Ltd. Kanpur uttar pradesh Panacea Multi Super Specialty Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Priya Hospital Kanpur uttar pradesh Royal Cancer Institute & Kanpur uttar pradesh Research Centre (A Unit of Oncocare Medicals Pvt. Ltd.) Kanpur uttar pradesh Regency Hospital Ltd. Kanpur uttar pradesh North Star Hospital (A Unit of Miracle Medicare Private Limited) Kanpur uttar pradesh Naraina Hospital & Research Centre Kanpur uttar pradesh New G.T.Nursing Home Kanpur uttar pradesh Rahi Medical Centre (P) Ltd. Kanpur uttar pradesh Saral Nursing Home Kanpur uttar pradesh Sharma Nursing Home Kanpur uttar pradesh SPM Hospital Research & Trauma Centre (A Unit of Tyco hospital Pvt. Ltd.) Kanpur uttar pradesh