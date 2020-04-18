New Delhi: A day after the Punjab government approved plasma therapy for the treatment of the assistant commissioner of police, Anil Kohli, the corona warrior passed away on Saturday. The 52-year-old cop was diagnosed positive a few days ago. He was admitted to Ludhiana’s SPS Hospital. The medical team of the hospital proposed the plasma therapy to which the family members of the ACP, too, had given their approval. Also Read - BCCI Reveals 'Team Mask Force' in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic | WATCH VIDEO

Three persons who had come in contact with Kohli have also tested for COVID-19. They have been identified as his wife, Palak Kohli, his driver constable Prabhjot Singh of Ferozepur, and Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO Jodhewal (in area of Sub Division under Anil Kohli).

What is Plasma therapy?

It is not a new therapy in the history of medical science. But in the treatment of COVID-19, it is new. Several states have sought permission from the Centre to conduct plasma therapy. In plasma therapy, the plasma of a person, who has recovered from COVID-19, and thus has sufficient antibodies to fight the disease, is drawn and transferred to people who have freshly contracted the disease.