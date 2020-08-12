New Delhi: To acknowledge their contribution at this time of corona crisis, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to invite corona warriors and plasma donors for the Independence Day event on August 15. Also Read - 40 Gangsters Party in Delhi's Dwarka to Celebrate Release Of Fellow Criminal, Get Caught

This year, the I-Day event will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and not at Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving further information about the I-Day event, Delhi's Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who also heads the general administration department, said there will be no cultural programmes during the function this year.

“We will invite a limited number of guests for the August 15 event due to the coronavirus. Corona warriors including a doctor, a nurse, a police personnel, a sanitation worker, an ambulance driver and a plasma donor will be invited as a mark of respect for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19,” Rai told news agency PTI.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day in a low-key manner this year.

As per updates from the Delhi government, the guest list has just 80-100 people including cabinet ministers, all city MPs, MLAs, three mayors and top bureaucrats.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hoist the national flag at the main event to be held at Delhi Secretariat.