New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that over 1543 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country to 29,435.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 684 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. He also added that the recovery rate is now 23.3%, adding that there is a progressive increase in recovery rate.

Talking about plasma therapy, he said that it is being experimented, however, no evidence is there that it can be used as a treatment. He said the national level study launched by ICMR will study the efficacy.

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the IMCT, which is visiting Surat, found that the administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID-19 positive cases are identified in the initial stage itself.

She also added that the IMCT held discussions with various stakeholders including textile and diamond industries, who are major employers of labourers. “Most labourers have received the pay for last month. Central team has told Surat administration to prepare future plans as well,” Srivastava added.