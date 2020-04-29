New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 31,000-mark, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the Central government is working to increase the testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day within next few days. Also Read - COVID-19 Relief: Kerala Cuts Govt Employee Salaries by Six Days a Month Till September

As per latest updates from Health Ministry, 1813 new cases and 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 31787 (including 22982 active cases, 1008 deaths, 7797 cured/discharged and 1 migrated).

Addressing a press conference, the health minister said that over 288 government labs are working along with 97 private lab chains with around 16,000 sample collection centres and testing around 60,000 tests per day. However, the Centre is working to increase the testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day.

“For the last 3 days, the doubling rate is 11.3 days in the country. Although the global mortality rate is around 7%, India is having a mortality rate of around 3% and around 86% of fatality of persons with co-morbidity,” Vardhan said.

Giving further updates on coronavirus, the health minister said that only 0.33% patients are on ventilators, 1.5% patients are on oxygen support and 2.34% patients are in ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided by the government across the country.

On Tuesday, the health minister had said that 80 districts in the country have not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last seven days and 47 districts have not registered any fresh case in the last 14 days.

He said this while holding a review meeting with the directors and heads of Department of Bio-Technology and its 18 autonomous bodies and PSUs through video conference.

The health minister had also said that over 300 districts have not reported any infection so far, while 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots.

“No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts over the last 7 days, while 47 districts have not reported any new case in the last 14 days. Also, 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days and 17 districts have not registered any new case for the last 28 days,” the minister said.

He further added that the ICMR has ramped up the testing capabilities significantly, while the DBT is supporting research on vaccine development.