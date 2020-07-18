New Delhi: The first COVID-19 case in India was detected on January 30. It was in Kerela. As the virus gradually started spreading its fangs, the large cities were its main targets. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, apart from Kerala, got quickly exposed to the threat as a number of international flights landed in these cities. Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore too witnessed a sudden spike simultaneously, mainly because of congested urban settlements here. Also Read - 'Corona Esse Dekh ke 4 Baar Suicide Karega': Twitter Takes Dig at Cuttack Man's Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs

But now as seven months are over, figures suggest that the peak of coronavirus has reached a plateau in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, as the numbers of fresh cases reported daily are not throwing up any surprise. But the surprises are instead coming from cities, which apparently stood their ground during the first phase. Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the new three hotspots of COVID-19 in India, reports said.

For example, on May 31, Bengaluru had 386 total cases. On June 30, the city had 4,904 cases. On July 16, the city had 27,496 cases. Karnataka is now the top fourth state in India as far as the number of COVID-19 cases is concerned, following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

What made these three cities more vulnerable?

These three cities are connected by a few common points.

1. Proximity to earlier COVID hotspots — Pune’s proximity to Mumbai and Hyderabad, Bengaluru’s to Chennai.

2. All these three cities are significant domestic routes. Hyderabad and Bengaluru are significant international flight hubs as well.

3. The number of cases went up after the initial lockdown was relaxed allowing domestic flights and inter-state movement.