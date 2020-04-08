New Delhi: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday evening identified and sealed 20 hotspots, including Delhi’s famous Sadar Bazar, to combat the spread of COVID-19. An announcement to this effect was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. Also Read - Meet This Veterinarian Student From Delhi Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

1) Addressing the media, Sisodia said that some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hot spots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

2) Sisodia also said that people stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, otherwise action will be taken against those not following it.

3) Talking about essential services, Sisodia said that the Delhi government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed.

4) Holding a crucial meeting with his officials, Kejriwal said that wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. “Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,”he said.

5) Kejriwal also added that all government departments have been asked to cut all expenditures except salary. He also said that all government officials will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status.

6) The decision to this effect was taken after an urgent meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and top officers on Wednesday evening.

7) Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also had a meeting with MPs from the national capital on the coronavirus outbreak. During the meeting, he said that all will have to fight the COVID-19 together.

8) “Discussed the issue of corona with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs via video conferencing. Several MPs have given good suggestions which will soon be implemented by the government. We all will have to fight it together,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

9) As per updates, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

10) Prior to this, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have made wearing masks compulsory in their respective states as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.