New Delhi: A day after 17 BSF jawans-15 in Delhi and two from the 178th battalion in Tripura-tested positive for coronavirus, 25 more jawans from the 126th battalion in Delhi tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the border guarding force to 42. Also Read - CRPF HQ in Delhi Sealed After Staff Member of Top Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19

From the 126 battalion of BSF Company deployed with Delhi Police, in Jama Masjid area, 25 more BSF personnel have tested #COVID19 positive today. Total number of COVID19 positive cases in BSF stands at 42 including 31 cases of 126 battalion company. pic.twitter.com/IS6GiZh0Dd Also Read - Coronavirus: 17 BSF Personnel in Delhi and Tripura Test Positive — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The number of cases in the 126th battalion now stands at 31, including cases from Saturday; the total strength of the battalion is 94, which means that nearly one-third or 33% of the total strength of the unit now stands infected with coronavirus. The members of this battalion, who tested positive yesterday, were admitted to an isolation facility of the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida, near Delhi

Notably, the 126th battalion has been deployed with the Delhi Police, for the purpose of assistance, in Chandni Mahal and Jama Masjid areas in the city.

Also on Saturday, eight other personnel of the force, admitted at its hospital in RK Puram, were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

The development today comes on a day the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in the national capital was completely sealed off, until further orders, after a staff member of a senior officer tested positive for coronavirus.