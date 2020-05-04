New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 2573 new cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry further stated that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 42,836 including 29685 active cases, 11762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1389 deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1823 Cases, 67 Deaths in 24 Hours, India’s Total Tally Rises to 33610, Says Health Ministry

1) The Health Ministry stated that till now, 11,706 people have been cured and in the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date, the helth ministry said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1813 Cases, 71 Deaths in 24 Hours; India’s Tally Rises to 31787, Says Health Ministry

2) Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate is now at 27.52% and the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 42,533. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry Pitches For Home Isolation of Mild, Pre-symptomatic Cases, Issues Guidelines

3) The Health ministry official said that in pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

4) The Health Ministry joint secretary also said that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

5) He also said that if all collectively work, then the peak might not ever come, while if all fail in any way, people might experience a spike in cases.

6) Chairman of Empowered Group 6 Amitabh Kant said that as of now, there are about 610 cases of COVID-19 in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. “Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21,” he said.

7) MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the Home Ministry has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in interstate cargo movement. “MHA Control Room Number 1930 and NHAI helpline number 1033 may be used by drivers/transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown,” she said.

8) Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry said that the Centre has not talked about charging anything from migrant labourers as 85 per cent of the transportation cost is borne by the railways and 15 per cent by state governments.

9) The Home Ministry also said that the process of transporting the stranded migrants was being coordinated by states except for one or two states.