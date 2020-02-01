New Delhi: At around 7.30 Am on Friday, Air India’s B747 plane landed at Delhi airport carrying 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China. There were five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board.

Now, these steps will be followed

1. There will be a screening at the airport first.

2. They will be kept in the quarantine facility in Manesar.

2. Thet will be monitored for any signs of infection for the coming two weeks. A qualified team of doctors and staff members will be there.

There were five cockpit crew members and 15 cabin crew members on Friday’s flight.

How safe are Air India crew, cabin members

1. Special protective gears were arranged for the crew apart from masks.

2. Masks were there for the passengers, too.

3. There was no service on the flight.

4. Food was kept in seat pockets. There was no interaction.

Air India has done such evacuations earlier also from countries such as Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait and Nepal.

About Friday’s flight, the spokesperson had said earlier during the day, “A team of five doctors from RML hospital, one paramedical staff from Air India, with prescribed medicines from doctors, masks, overcoats, packed food are in the aircraft. A team of engineers, security personnel are also there in this special aircraft. The whole rescue mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director (Operations), Air India.”