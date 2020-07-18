New Delhi: India registered close to 35,000 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as a spike of 34,884 was recorded in the last 24 hours. 671 deaths also took place in this period. Also Read - One Million Coronavirus Cases: India's Recovery Rate Far Better, Only 0.35 Patients on Ventilator, Says Health Ministry

With this latest spike, India has thus far reported a total of 10,38,716 positive cases of COVID-19 thus far. This includes 6,53,751 recoveries, 3,58,692 active cases and 26,273 deaths. With over 6.5 lakh discharges, the country’s recovery rate currently stands at almost 63%, at 62.93%.

India also continues to remain the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil, respectively. While Russia is at fourth, Peru completes the ‘top five’.

In its previous spike, India had reported 34,956 new cases and 687 deaths; this is the country’s highest spike thus far and the highest numbers of deaths in a single day. In the process, it had also crossed the ten lakh case-mark.

The country’s latest numbers come at a time community transmission is suspected to have begun at many places, despite Centre repeatedly asserting that this was not the case. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that community transmission had already set in at several places in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Also, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, in that order, remain the three worst-hit states, by a distance.