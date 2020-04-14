New Delhi: Maharashtra, which has the highest positive coronavirus cases in the country, on Tuesday witnessed 350 new cases and 18 deaths, the state health department said in a statement. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Provide Food, Accommodation to Migrant Workers Who Gathered in Bandra

This took the state’s confirmed COVID-19 positive tally to 2,684, including 178 casualties and 259 patients who recovered, the health department’s statement added.

Earlier, on Monday, the state had witnessed a spike of 352 cases and 11 deaths, which had taken its tally to 2,334, which, today, further rose to the current figure.

Maharashtra, notably, was the first state in the country to breach both the 1,000 and 2000-positive case mark. In an address to the state today, in the wake of the incident at the Bandra railway station, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state was conducting the highest number of tests in the country, with over 22,000 samples having been tested in Mumbai alone.

Mumbai, the state capital and the country’s financial capital, alone has over 1,500 confirmed cases and over 100 deaths, the highest tally for any city in the country. It was also the first city in the country to cross the 1,000-positive case mark.

Also on Tuesday, the country witnessed its sharpest-ever single-day spike, with 1,463 new cases being reported, taking its tally to 10,815, including 353 deaths and 1,190 patients who recovered.