New Delhi: Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, registered 352 more cases and 11 deaths on Monday, the state health department said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Fifth Coronavirus Death, Total Positive Cases Climb to 47

This took the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,334, including 160 casualties, the statement added. Also Read - Maharashtra Remains Worst-hit From COVID-19 as Total Cases Reach 1,982, Death Toll Over 127

Meanwhile, Mumbai, which has the highest number of positive cases for any city in the country, saw its tally rise to 1,549, with 150 new cases being reported today. A total of nine deaths, too, were reported in the country’s financial capital, which meant that the city’s death toll due to COVID-19 stood at exactly 100.

Of the nine deaths that took place in the city today, seven also had co-morbidity. 43 patients were discharged today, taking the number of those discharged, in the city, to 141.

Mumbai: 150 new positive cases & 9 deaths reported today in Mumbai. Of the 9 deaths today, 7 had co-morbidity. Total number of cases now stands at 1549 and total deaths at 100 in the city. 43 patients have been discharged today; total 141 discharged till date. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5eFSfYDWe — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Within Mumbai, Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum and has the highest number of cases within Mumbai, witnessed two new cases today, taking its tally to 49, including five fatalities.

Mumbai: 2 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today. Till now, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 49, 5 deaths. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in view of grim situation in the state, has already extended the ongoing lockdown in the state to April 30.

India’s current overall COVID-19 tally, meanwhile, stands at 9,352, including 324 deaths.