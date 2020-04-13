New Delhi: Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, registered 352 more cases and 11 deaths on Monday, the state health department said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Fifth Coronavirus Death, Total Positive Cases Climb to 47
This took the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,334, including 160 casualties, the statement added.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, which has the highest number of positive cases for any city in the country, saw its tally rise to 1,549, with 150 new cases being reported today. A total of nine deaths, too, were reported in the country’s financial capital, which meant that the city’s death toll due to COVID-19 stood at exactly 100.
Of the nine deaths that took place in the city today, seven also had co-morbidity. 43 patients were discharged today, taking the number of those discharged, in the city, to 141.
Within Mumbai, Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum and has the highest number of cases within Mumbai, witnessed two new cases today, taking its tally to 49, including five fatalities.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in view of grim situation in the state, has already extended the ongoing lockdown in the state to April 30.
India’s current overall COVID-19 tally, meanwhile, stands at 9,352, including 324 deaths.