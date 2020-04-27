New Delhi: Mumbai, which is the worst coronavirus-affected city in the country, on Monday witnessed nearly 400 new cases, taking its COVID-19 tally well over 5,500. The country’s financial capital also recorded 15 new casualties, taking the death toll in the city to 219. Also Read - Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane Dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Third Death in Three Days

118 people were also discharged, taking the number of those cured of the infection well over 1,000. Also Read - Natasa Stankovic Give Fans a Glimpse of Hardik Pandya Wearing Mumbai Indians Jersey During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said, “395 new COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai today, total positive cases here stands at 5589. 15 deaths reported today, total death toll in Mumbai is 219.” Also Read - Don't Get Ideas: Mumbai Man Becomes Onion Trader, Spends Rs 2.32 Lakh to Beat Lockdown

“With 118 discharged today, the total number of people discharged till date stands at 1015,” the statement added.

395 new #COVID19 positive cases in Mumbai today, total positive cases here stands at 5589. 15 deaths reported today, total death toll in Mumbai is 219. With 118 discharged today, the total number of people discharged till date stands at 1015: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

This comes on a day Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum and has one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the city, recorded 13 new cases, taking the locality’s tally to 288, including 14 casualties.

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 death: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Also, today, the Mumbai Police lost a third constable to the infection, with 56-year-old Shivaji Narayan Sonawane losing his life to the virus.

Maharashtra, notably, has the highest COVID-19 tally in the country, with over 8,000 cases and nearly 350 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, held fourth videoconference with Chief Ministers in the last week of the extended lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 3.