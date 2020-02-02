New Delhi: A total of 304 people died from Coronavirus so far as 45 more deaths have been reported on Saturday. All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China’s National Health Commission. Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. Around 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The second batch of people with 324 Indians who were stranded at Wuhan city in China were flown back to New Delhi on Saturday. Of the 324, 104 are housed at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chawla Camp and the remaining 220 are in Manesar, Haryana.

Earlier in the day, another set of 324 Indians were evacuated from China’s Wuhan city reached Delhi on board Air India’s jumbo B747 aircraft and were admitted at the two quarantine facilities set up by the Army and the ITBP, though none of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

A total of 52,332 passengers from 326 flights have been screened so far. Total 97 symptomatic travellers have been referred to isolation facilities and 98 samples were tested of which 97 found to be negative. Earlier, the positive case was found in Kerala which is being monitored and is stable.