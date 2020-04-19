New Delhi: Agra, whose much-touted Agra Containment Model was recently praised even by the Centre, continues to be the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Uttar Pradesh as the number of cases in the city spiked by 45 and death toll increased by one on Saturday. Also Read - Desperate For Food Amid Lockdown, Man, Dogs Share Milk Spilt on Road in Uttar Pradesh's Agra | WATCH

45 new positive cases of COVID19 reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases to 241: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2020

The total number of cases in the city now stands at 241, including six casualties. Saturday’s figure is the highest single-day spike in the city, passing the previous tally of 39.

According to reports in local media, it was a 65-year-old man, a resident of Delhi’s Jaffrabad, who passed away in Agra on the day. He was admitted to SN Medical College earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, he also had high blood pressure as well as heart issues.

Agra, notably, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and is also among 170 hotspots identified by the Centre. The hotspots also include several other cities from the state, including capital Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking its overall tally to 984, including 16 deaths. The overall tally also includes 106 patients who have been cured; 24 recovered on Saturday.

Of the cases recorded on Saturday, 65 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, which has contributed 617 of the total number of cases in the state.