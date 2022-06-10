New Delhi: There has been a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases across many parts of India after a brief gap, raising concerns for authorities as well as common man. So is it the onset of a fourth wave, as predicted by some experts and an IIT-Kanpur study? Here’s what Samiran Panda, ADG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says.Also Read - Ancovax: India's First COVID Vaccine For Animals Launched; Can Fight Against Both Delta, Omicron Variants

“It’s wrong to say that a fourth wave is coming. We need to examine district-level data. High number of coronavirus cases in a few districts cannot be considered as uniform increase in cases across country,” Panda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Speaking about new COVID variants emerging, he said that not every variant is a variant of concern and thus people should not panic. Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Most Employees Prefer Hybrid Work, 25% Opt For Remote Working: Report

India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, an increase against the 7,240 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said. Also, there were 24 new Covid deaths taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,747. Meanwhile, the active caseload also rose to 36,267 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Also Read - German Airline Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Staff Shortages. Read Details

India’s COVID tally latest update: 5 more points

The recovery of 3,791 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,44,092. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent. While the daily positivity rate spiked to 2.26 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 3,35,050 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.41 crore. As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.76 crore, achieved via 2,49,36,054 sessions. Over 3.49 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(With inputs from agency)