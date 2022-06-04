New Delhi/Mumbai: As the Covid-19 cases are on a rise yet again, the Union Health Ministry on Friday asked five states to continue surveillance and testing, as well as genome sequencing for prescribed samples. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra – which are witnessing an uptick in the Covid-19 cases.Also Read - BMC Increases Testing In Housing Societies Amid Possibility of COVID Fourth Wave in Mumbai

The Health Ministry also asked these five states to monitor all influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases, so that the infection spread can be tracked effectively. According to the data shared by the states with the Centre, 11 districts in Kerala, two districts in Chennai, six districts in Maharashtra, Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka, along with Telangana are once again witnessing a surge in Covid cases and positivity rates. Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in Pune? Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Issues Stern Warning For Citizens. Read Details

Maharashtra health department asks district, civic officials to ramp up testing

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra health department on Friday asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising. In a letter to collectors, municipal corporations and chief executive officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60 per cent. In view of rising cases, it said people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

The state has seen a sharp spike in cases over the last week, with June 1 reporting 1,081 cases, the highest since February 24. “Testing in the state has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions. As per the June 1 data, there has been gross shortfall in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts which is a major cause of concern. Overall testing in all districts should be increased immediately, the letter said.

Maharashtra health department’s letter: 5 points

The ACS (Health) said the state had last week reported BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, and while there were no complications associated with these cases, one must not get complacent. Vyas also asked officials to carry out periodic analysis of new cases with respect to time, place and person so that a localised action plan can be carved out. The letter also stated that an appropriate number of samples need to be referred for genomic sequencing to identified INSACOG laboratory. Vyas stressed on the need to keep track of the overall clinical spectrum of cases and analyse the proportion of breakthrough infections and reinfection cases periodically. The letter said vaccination coverage needed to be increased, adding that precaution dose should be promoted and expedited, while vaccination in the 12-18 age group needs to improve.

(With PTI inputs)