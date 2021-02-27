Coronavirus in India: Three states such as Karnataka, Punjab and Gujarat on Saturday recorded more than 400 cases, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 390 fresh cases. More significantly, Maharashtra recorded more than 8000 cases in 24 hours across the state. Taking preventive measures, Maharashtra also extended lockdown in two districts for next 5 days. On the other hand, the Central government capped the vaccine price in private hospitals at Rs 250 per dose as the country is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1. Issuing a statement, the Centre said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities. Here’s a look at states which have recoded an alarming number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre, States Discuss Fresh Spurt in Cases; Nationwide Lockdown on Cards?

Maharashtra: The state of Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on the fourth straight day which took the caseload in the state to 21,46,777. The state reported 8,623 new infections and 51 deaths. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 52,092. Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot Extended For 15 Days

However, taking preventive measures, the state government extended lockdown in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city and Achalpur by 15 days. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown in Amravati, Achalpur Till March 8, Issues Safety Guidelines

Mumbai city reported 987 cases and four deaths, taking its case tally to 3,24,866, and death toll to 11,470. In Vidarbha, Akola division has reported 94,800 cases and 1,751 deaths so far, while Nagpur division has recorded 2,26,051 cases and 4,818 deaths to date.

Karnataka: The state of Karnataka on Saturday recorded 523 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 9,50,730 and 12,326 respectively. According to a department bulletin, so far 9,32,747 people were discharged cumulatively including 380 on Saturday. There were 5,638 active cases in the state which included 121 in the ICU. Bengaluru urban district reported 329 new infections and five deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,05,325 infections, 4,474 deaths, 3,97,015 discharges, including 243 on Saturday, and 3,835 active cases. However, Bagalkote, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar and Uttara Kannada did not report any case or death whereas one infection and nil fatality was reported in Davangere and Yadgir.

Punjab: On the other hand, Punjab on Saturday witnessed 595 more coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the state to 181,597. With 11 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,825. There are 4,436 active cases as of now. On Friday, 628 COVID-19 cases had surfaced in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing an uptick in fresh coronavirus cases for more than two weeks. Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar saw a maximum of 75 new cases, Jalandhar 70, Patiala 69 and Ludhiana 62, among the new cases that surfaced in the state.

Gujarat: Moreover, the state of Gujarat on Saturday reported 451 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,69,482. With 328 people being discharged after treatment in the day, the tally of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 2,62,815.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll in Gujarat rose to 4,409 with one more person succumbing to COVID-19 disease during the day, the department said in a release. The state is now left with 2,258 active cases. At 106, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state during the day, followed by 94 in Surat, 82 in Vadodara, and 40 in Rajkot. Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 16 new cases, while Gandhinagar, Anand and Kutch each reported nine cases. Jamnagar reported eight new infections.

Madhya Pradesh: Likewise, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 390 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 2,61,403 while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,863. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 12 districts of the total 52 districts in the state. A total of 241 patients were discharged from hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,54,874.

With 122 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 59,452 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,033 with the addition of 102 cases. Indore has so far reported 933 deaths while Bhopal’s death toll stood at 618. With 18,212 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far crossed 57.69 lakh.