New Delhi: A day after 19 people from a single family tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar's Siwan, two more tested positive on Friday, taking the total number of family members infected by COVID-19 to 22 (including the source) and the total number of cases in the state to 60.

A 10-year-old girl and a 28-year-old youth tested positive today after coming in contact with the source, a man who returned from Oman last month.

Bihar: Two members of a family in Siwan have tested positive for #COVID19; they have contact history with a positive patient who had returned from Oman. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 60. — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Overall, Siwan has recorded nearly half of Bihar’s total positive cases, with 29, out of which 22 are from the said family. The family members also constituted all the confirmed cases in the state from Thursday.

Notably, the man had returned from Oman on March 16 and tested positive on April 4. In this period, however, instead of undergoing self quarantine, he travelled to different parts of Siwan, in the process, as it turned out, transmitting the virus to over 20 of his family members; most of them did not show any symptom of the infection and four have recovered as well, but will continue to remain in isolation.

Test result of ten other family members are yet to come. However, two other villagers, too, have contracted the infection.

Following the development, the authorities sealed 43 villages in 10 blocks of the district. Borders of three districts, including Siwan, have been sealed as well. The other two districts are Begusarai and Nawada.

Among its 60 positive cases, the state has recorded one casualty as well.