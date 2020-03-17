New Delhi: A 64-year-old man, who was tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday, taking India’s total death toll to 3. If reports are to be believed, the man had returned from Dubai. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital has lost their lives due to COVID-19. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases soar to 125 across the country. Earlier in the day, four people– two each from Karnataka and Noida tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

In Karnataka, the doctor who treated 76-year-old deceased patient in Karnataka’s Kalburagi, tested positive for the deadly epidemic. While in Noida, two persons tested positive for coronavirus.

While one patient is identified as a resident of Sector 100 who returned from France. The second patient is a resident of Hyde Park in Sector 78. Both are now in isolation. District’s Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav informed.

He added that surveillance system has already been started and other patients too have been admitted to hospitals.

Earlier on Monday, the Narendra Modi-led Centre had issued a fresh advisory on social distancing measures. Besides, it is also formulating a strategy as to how to go about with coronavirus casualties.

The government has suggested closure of all educational establishments (schools, colleges, universities etc.), gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.