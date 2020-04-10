New Delhi: Assam on Friday recorded the state’s first death due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a 65-year-old man passed away in the wee hours of the day at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SCMH). Also Read - This Pune Man Has Been Permitted to Visit Assam Amid Lockdown For Father's Last Rites

Notably, this is also the first COVID-19 casualty reported from the northeast. The region has thus far recorded 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including this casualty. Of the seven sister states, while Assam has has the highest number of cases at 29, Manipur is next with two. Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have a single case each, while no case has been reported thus far from Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Earlier today, a little after 2 AM, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "With utmost grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that 65-year-old Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan, from Hailakandi district, has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID-19"

“My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” he added.

The deceased, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia recently, had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, held last month in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Of the 29 positive cases reported in Assam, 28 have links to the Jamaat gathering.

He had returned to the state on March 18 and was admitted to SCMH on April 6 after developing complications. A day later, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Following his death, several members of his family were shifted to a quarantine centre and tested for COVID-19. The village where he lived has been declared a containment zone and sanitised.