New Delhi: The state disaster status given to coronavirus has been withdrawn on Friday evening as no new case has been reported. So far, three positive cases have been reported from the state. All are responding to treatment. However, the alert will continue, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said about eighty Indian students are still in Wuhan. Among them 70 voluntarily stayed back in Wuhan and 10 were not allowed to fly as they had a high fever when they came to board the flights, the minister told the Upper House.

While @EOIBeijing continues to remain available for assistance to Indian nationals in Hubei on the existing hotline and dedicated email, the following hotline numbers of Chinese authorities and universities in Hubei can also be contacted in case any assistance is needed. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WOJM3n2egm — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 6, 2020

As many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians have been airlifted from Wuhan, which has been hard hit by the outbreak of coronavirus. A total of 64 people, led by Air India’s Director of Operations, Captain Amitabh Singh, were involved in the evacuation operations. These included 30 cabin crew, 8 pilots, 10 commercial staff of Air India and one senior officer from AI CMD Secretariat. The team has been sent on a week-long leave.

The death toll from the virus was at least 638 as of Thursday evening. All but two of the deaths were in mainland China, with one person succumbing in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. More than 31,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, the vast majority of them in China.

“We were prepared to bring back not only our people but also those from all our neighbourhood who would have liked to. This was an offer which was made to all our neighbours but only 7 nationals of Maldives chose to avail the offer,” the minister said.