New Delhi: A total of 10 people among the hundreds of passengers who returned from China after the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan were kept under observation for possible exposure to the virus on Friday while a thousand others have been screened. Among the suspect cases, seven are in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad.

Some test results were out on Friday night and they were negative, the ministry of health tweeted.

Novel #coronoavirus update:

ICMR-NIV Pune has informed that 4 samples (2 from Mumbai, 1each from B’luru & Hy’bad) have tested NEGATIVE for nCoV. One of Mumbai patients has tested positive for Rhinovirus, one of the routine common cold virus. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @ICMRDELHI — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 24, 2020

80 People Under Surveillance in Kerala

All of them returned from China in the past few days. While seven people, who had shown mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, were being treated at various health facilities in the state, 73 others have been put under home surveillance, officials said.

Total 20,844 Passengers Screened

A total of 20,844 passengers from 96 flights have been screened till January 24, the Union health ministry said.

US Confirms Second Case

A woman in Chicago in her sixties was on Friday confirmed as the second patient on US soil infected with the China virus that has sickened hundreds in China, health officials said, with 50 other suspected cases under investigation.

First Case in Nepal

Amid widespread panic over coronavirus, Nepal has confirmed the first case of the virus on Friday. According to reports, a 32-year-old youth who recently returned from China was admitted to the Sukraraj Tropical and infectious Disease Hospital after he complained of high fever. A swab sample was sent to Hong Kong and it was confirmed, Nepal’s ministry for health and population said.

India is Prepared, Says AIIMS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at the Kasturba hospital. “The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the virus infection,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the BMC.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, “We have an isolation ward and we have beds kept ready for providing care and treatment for suspected coronavirus cases in Delhi or elsewhere in India.” “All precautionary measures — in terms of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers to prevent the spread of the disease while treating infected patients — are in place,” he said.