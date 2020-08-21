New Delhi: In a possible health scare for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, nine security personnel of the former Bihar Chief Minister tested positive for coronavirus, following which they were removed from their duties, the physician treating the 72-year-old leader said, adding that a request has been made for nine replacement security personnel. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lalu Yadav to be Granted Parole? 'Have Sought Legal Opinion,' Says Jharkhand CM

“Nine security personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security, have tested positive for COVID-19. They’ve been removed from their duties. RIMS has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel”, Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician treating the RJD chief, said.

Notably, Lalu Yadav has been undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), for chronic diseases, since being admitted there in 2018. He was shifted there from the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he was imprisoned following his conviction in December 2017 by a special CBI court in connection with the multi-million fodder scam case.

Earlier this month, he was shifted to the official residence of the Director, RIMS, also known as Kelly Bungalow, with the decision being taken due to rising number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand. Earlier, in April, there were speculations that the Jharkhand government was contemplating parole for the former Bihar CM due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jharkhand has thus far reported a total of 27,255 cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, neighbouring Bihar, Lalu Yadav’s home state, has reported over one lakh cases of the infection.