New Delhi: With the coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said 941 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours.

1) The Health Ministry also stated that 325 districts in the country where no case of COVID-19 has been reported so far.

2) Addressing a press conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health said that no case has been reported since the last 28 days in Mahe district of Puducherry.

3) He also added that an action plan has been prepared on strengthening the ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network team.

4) Agrawal further added that over 10,500 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients have been made available by Indian Railways. Over 16 lakh free meals distributed by Indian Railways till April 15.

5) He also said that industries have been asked to focus on ‘Make in India’ for medical supplies in the country.

6) Addressing the press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the rapid anti-body test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purpose. He also said that the rapid COVID-19 test kits procured from China is not for early diagnosis, only for epidemiology purpose.

7) However, India has received 5 lakh testing kits, including rapid antibody test kits, from two Chinese firms, the Health Ministry updated.

8) The ICMR said that over 2,90,401 people have been tested till date, of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR’s 176 labs and 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

9) Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry had said that the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country.

10) While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, the ministry had said.