Dehradun: In a funny yet ridiculous remark, former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that coronavirus is a living organism and has a right to live. “Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself,” he told a private news channel here. Also Read - Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag Area, Several Properties Damaged; Amit Shah Speaks to CM

Rawat was trolled on social media for his unusual observation on coronavirus as it went viral at a time when the entire country is battling a strong second wave of COVID-19. One Twitter user sarcastically said, “This virus organism should be given shelter in Central Vista.”

After listening Bjp minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's statement

Corona virus be like____#TrivendraSinghRawat pic.twitter.com/iyIsF9cmVa — Pretty (@Prettyrationals) May 14, 2021

After Ex-CM of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat defends the ‘RIGHT TO LIFE’ of Corona VIRUS, even supporters of Deep Ecology must be scratching their heads. 😐 — Bovinia (@Cow__Momma) May 14, 2021

Corona virus bhi ek praani hai – Trivendra Singh Rawat. Btw the former CM of Uttrakhand has a master’s degree in journalism. But he must’ve certainly flunked Biology. — Excelsior (@excelsior268) May 14, 2021

~ Uttarakhand's ex-CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat said "Coronavirus too has right to live like us" That's exactly why we're building up #CentralVista, to give shelter to Corona Virus! — DJ ZARKIN (@DJZARKIN) May 14, 2021

I seriously give up.

This is what we have to live with now.

Corona Has Feelings 🤦🏻‍♂️#CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/WxJQwjhX7e — Varun Om Gaurh (@its_VOG) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, as the struggle to contain the COVID-19 infection continues, India today reported 3,43,144 new Coronavirus cases and 4,000 deaths. This is the third day in a row that the country reported 4,000 deaths within a day. However, cases have dipped marginally as the daily count has been reported below the 4-lakh mark for the fifth day straight.