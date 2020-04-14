New Delhi: On a day migrants in huge numbers gathered at Mumbai’s Bandra station, a group of migrants in Gujarat’s Surat, too, was dispersed on Tuesday after they came out on the roads, demanding that they be sent back to their homes. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: After Mumbai, Migrants Dispersed in Surat | LIVE Updates

According to reports, migrant workers, numbering over 500, came out to protests on the roads, in the city's Varachha area, demanding arrangements to be sent back to their native states. Following this, senior police officials were rushed to the spot to convince the migrants to return to their accommodations, without aggravating the issue.

The migrants then dispersed and returned to places of their stay.

Notably, Surat is home to more than 12 lakh migrant labourers in Gujarat. Last week too, a group of migrants had protested in the city, in Laskana area, which is a migrant hotspot. Demanding that they be sent back home,- as well as immediate disbursal of their unpaid dues, they had set vegetable carts in fire and also pelted stones at the police.

Gujarat, notably, has over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

India on Tuesday witnessed its sharpest-ever spike in positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,463 new cases, taking the country’s tally to 10,815, including 353 deaths, and 1,190 patients who recovered.