New Delhi: Soon after the nationwide lockdown comes to an end, the Central government will bring back its citizens who are stranded in different parts of the world. In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs is in talks with the Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India, state governments and Indian missions abroad. The Centre has already started planning for their evacuation.

As per a report from the NDTV, the government sources said that the evacuations of the stranded Indians will be made through special flights or regular flights once the flight operations resume. And the evacuation will vary from state to state depending on the lockdown situation.

Sources further added that the evacuations will be done on payment basis as the citizens will have to pay for their flight tickets.

The development comes as a number of countries, including the Gulf nations, have been putting surmounting pressure on the Indian government to take back their stranded nationals.

Apart from this, there has been political demands within the country to bring the citizens from abroad. Responding to the increasing demands, the MEA said that that it is closely working with Indian missions abroad for citizens’ safe evacuation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 824 and the number of cases reached 26,496 in the country on Sunday. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since Saturday evening.

The Ministry also said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 while 5,803 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated.