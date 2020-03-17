New Delhi: As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus went up to 137 in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory to all the airlines and said that all aircraft must be deep-cleaned and disinfected at least once in 24 hours. Also Read - ‘Take Specific Measures to Combat Coronavirus’: DGCA Issues Fresh Guidelines to Airlines, Airports

The DGCA further stated that all aircraft must have at least one universal precaution kit to protect crew who will handle suspected coronavirus cases.

"All aircraft must be equipped with hand sanitisers placed in common areas like lavatories and galleys," the DGCA said.

Earlier in the day, the DGCA also issued a notification asking all airlines not to allow passengers from coronavirus-affected countries prohibited by the Central government to board the plane.

As per the advisory, it was made mandatory for passengers coming from/transiting through to undergo compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

“Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure,” the circular from the DGCA stated.

The move from the DGCA is taken as part of an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“All scheduled Indian and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to/from India, therefore, are directed to scrupulously follow the above advisory and not to carry any passenger in violation thereof,” the DGCA added.