The government on Thursday decided to conduct a dry run for COVID vaccine in all states and union territories on January 2. Earlier, the government had conducted a dry run of vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat on December 28 and 29. All state capitals will conduct dry runs in at least three session sites. According to the sources, the Union Health Secretary chaired a high-level meeting with all states and Union Territories.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said the two-day mock drill showed India is ready to start inoculation. "All the four participating states are satisfied with systems put in place for COVID-19 vaccination process," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the sources, the dry run will happen at selective places in each state.

The countrywide dry run comes amid anticipation of a launch of a vaccine in the New Year. Today, the country’s Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani said, “Probably we will have a new year with something in hand”.

The subject expert committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on January 1 to consider the emergency-use authorisation application of three companies—Pfizer, Serum Institute of India that is to manufacture the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.