New Delhi: Even as states have closed down their borders to prevent any vehicular movement during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a 50-year-old woman travelled from Telangana to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to bring back her son who was stuck there. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sai Praneeth Donates Rs 4 Lakh Towards PM CARES, Telangana CM Fund

The woman, identified as Razia Begum, travelled from Nizamabad in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on a scooty to bring back her 17-year-old younger son. She started her journey on Monday morning, reached Nellore on Tuesday afternoon, picked up her son from his friend’s place, and headed back home.

She reached home on Wednesday evening, having covered a total distance of 1,400 km in three days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the woman said that she explained her situation to Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V Jayapal Reddy, who, she said, gave her a letter of permission to travel. According to her, she was stopped at several places by the police in two states, but was allowed to continue her journey due to the permission letter.

The woman, a government teacher in Nizamabad’s Bodhan, had lost her husband 12 years ago and has an elder daughter and the son, who was preparing for a medical entrance exam in Hyderabad.

Telangana has thus far reported 400 positive cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths.Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has 338 confirmed cases, including four casualties.