New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 41000-mark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he will hold a joint meeting of all political parties on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: Highest Single-day Spike Reported With 2224 Fresh Cases; Testing to be Doubled in Next 2 Days, Says Amit Shah

As per updates, the BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting with the home minister. The joint meeting of all political parties in the UT comes on a day when the COVID-19 case tally has reached crossed 41,000-mark and the virus has claimed more than 1,327 lives in the capital. Also Read - Amit Shah Calls All-party Meet on Monday to Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Issuing a statement, the Home Ministry said that Shah will discuss measures for the management of COVID-19 with the political parties. Also Read - 'Will Fight Corona Together,' Says Delhi CM Kejriwal After 'Extremely Productive Meet' With Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, the home minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

After the meeting, Shah announced a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus and said COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

The home minister also said COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be conducted in the hotspots for contact-tracing.

He further added that the Centre will provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities to overcome the shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi.

Giving further information, Shah said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of VK Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog, to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment. The committee will submit its report by Monday.

The development comes as the national capital on Sunday recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, and the death toll mounted to 1,327.

Notably, this is the third consecutive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 2,137 — was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,327, and the total number of cases mounted to 41,182.

On Saturday, the national capital had 38,958 cases, including 2,134 fresh ones, while the number of fatalities was 1,271. On Friday, the national capital had recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,137 cases, which had taken the tally to 36,824, while the death toll was 1,214.