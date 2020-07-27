New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed one lakh mark on Monday, taking the two southern states to fourth and fifth positions respectively in the list of worst-hit states in the country. Also Read - White House Says no Risk For President Trump After His NSA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Maharashtra, with over 3.8 lakh cases, is the worst-affected state by a distance. Tamil Nadu and Delhi, with over 2.2 lakh and 1.3 lakh cases respectively, are the second and third worst-affected states. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Sharp Fall in New Cases Today; Spike of 7,924 Takes Tally to 3,83,723

Andhra Pradesh: Today, the state recorded 6,051 new infections, taking its overall tally to 1,02,349. Also on the day, it recorded a total of 3,234 discharges and 49 deaths, taking the total number of discharges and death toll to 49,588 and 1,090 respectively. Thus, the number of active cases here is 51,701. Also Read - Cure From Coronavirus Near? Human Clinical Trial of Covaxin Begins at Odisha’s SUM Hospital

The state, which crossed the 50,000 mark on July 20, has more than doubled its tally in a week. It had started the day at 96,298 after registering a spike of 7,627 on Sunday, and ended it with a spike of over 6,000 and a tally of over one lakh coronavirus cases.

Karnataka: The IT hub of the country, which had come in for praise over its handling of coronavirus, suddenly finds itself as the fifth worst-hit state in the country after a sudden and rapid surge in its cases. On Monday, it reported more than 5,000 cases for a fifth consecutive day, notching up 5,324 new infections and, in the process, its highest-ever spike. Karnataka’s overall tally hence stands at 1,01,465.

Also, with 1,847 people cured and 75 deaths today, its total number of discharges and death toll stand at 37,685 and 1,953 respectively, leaving the total number of active cases to 61,819.

Bengaluru, its capital, reported 1,470 new cases today, taking the city’s tally to 46,943.