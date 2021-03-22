Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh on Monday said half-day school system would be launched from April 1 in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in state as well as rise in temperature. The schools would run from 7.45 AM to 11.30 AM for classes 1 to 10 from April 1. He directed officials of his department to ensure that COVID-19 protocol was scrupulously followed in all schools. He also asked authorities to test students and ensure that they wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and maintain physical distancing. Also Read - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Wasted Most COVID Vaccines, Says Health Ministry

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 fresh COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries besides two deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday. The caseload mounted to 8,94,044 after 1.47 crore sample tests, at the positivity rate of 6.05 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. The total recoveries increased to 8,84,471 and toll to 7,191, it said. The state now has 2,382 active cases, with Chittoor topping the chart with 492. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: All Eyes on Tirupati Lok Sabha Bypolls as YSRC Confident of Victory

Chittoor added the highest of 51 fresh cases in a day, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam with 43 each. Guntur reported 28, Krishna and Anantapuram 26 each, Kurnool 21, Srikakulam and Kadapa 20 new cases each. SPS Nellore added 13, Prakasam 12 and Vizianagaram seven but West Godavari reported zero new positive cases in 24 hours, according to the bulletin. Krishna and Kurnool districts reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each. Also Read - Spike in COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi to Hold Meet With All CMs on Wednesday

(With inputs from PTI)