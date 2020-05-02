New Delhi: Even as the Centre on Friday allowed states to run special trains to ferry migrants to their native states, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday extended ban on operations of domestic and international commercial flight operations in the country till May 17. Also Read - 'Effective Use of Airspace': Limited Domestic Flights Under Strict Conditions After May 3?

Notably, the government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a further two weeks, till May 17.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had clarified that no decision has been taken as yet on resuming flight operations in the country, and a decision in this regard will be taken only after the lockdown is lifted.

The lockdown, which came into effect on March 25 after being announced the previous night, was initially scheduled to end three weeks later, on April 14. However, on the day, it was further extended till May 3 and now, it stands extended by two more weeks.

The DGCA had announced a prohibition on international and domestic flight operations in March. It had also announced the same month that as and when operations resume, measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken both in airports and inside flights.

With a record 2,293 cases on Friday, India’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 37,336, including 9,951 patients who have been cured and 1,218 deaths.