New Delhi: From Wednesday, India will begin the second phase of Unlock, or 'Unlock 2.0'. In what was the country's last 24-hour spike before Unlock 2.0, 18,522 new cases of coronavirus and 418 deaths were reported. This latest spike came after two straight spikes of over 19,000, including the highest one two days ago.

The country's overall coronavirus count, after this latest spike, stands at 5,66,840. This includes 3,34,822 recoveries, 2,15,125 active cases and 16,893 deaths. India's recovery rate stands at 59.06%.

The bulk of country's cases come from three states-Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu-which are far ahead of all other states, with Gujarat being the fourth worst-affected with 32,446 cases. Together, the top three states have contributed 3,52,288 or over 62% of the country's total number of cases.

Therefore, as India moves into ‘Unlock 2.0’, here’s where the top three states stand the night before:

(1.) Maharashtra (1,74,761): The western state, also the ‘runaway leader’, has nearly double the number of cases that the next worst-affected state-Tamil Nadu-has. On Tuesday, the state recorded 4,878 new cases, after four straight spikes of over 5,000, and 245 deaths (95 in last 48 hours and 150 from previous period). Therefore, it will end ‘Unlock 1.0’ with a total COVID-19 count of 1,74,761. Of these, 90,911 patients have been discharged, 75,979 are active cases and 7,855 deaths. Its recovery rate stands at 52.02%.

(2.) Tamil Nadu (90,167): The southern state recorded nearly 4,000 new cases for second straight day on Tuesday, crossing the 90,000-mark in the process. With 3,943 new cases and 60 deaths, it will end ‘Unlock 1.0’ with an overall COVID-19 count of 90,167, overtaking Delhi in the process and once again becoming the second worst-hit state. It currently has 50,074 recoveries, 38,889 active cases and 1,201 deaths. Its recovery rate is 55.53%.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu had witnessed its worst 24-hour spike of 3,949.

(3.) Delhi (87,360): The national capital on Tuesday registered a relatively low spike of 2,199, in the process, allowing Tamil Nadu to surpass it and become the third worst-hit state. It will, thus, end Unlock 1.0 with an overall COVID-19 tally of 87,360. Of these, 58,348 are discharged cases, 26,270 are active cases and 2,742 are casualties, including 62 on Tuesday. It has a recovery rate of 66.80%.