New Delhi: Even as India’s coronavirus count crossed the 30 lakh mark with the highest-ever spike of 69,239 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday pointed towards the number of recoveries made in the last 24 hours, stating that ‘a consistently increasing number of recoveries has pushed India’s recovery rate to nearly 75%’. Also Read - India Crosses 3 Million Coronavirus Cases, Makes Record of Testing 1 Million Samples a Day

“A consistently increasing number of recoveries has pushed India’s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients to nearly 75%. With the recoveries of 57,989 COVID patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 22,80,566 today”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said today. Also Read - Coronavirus: Highest Number of Recoveries in Last 24 Hours, Says Government; Over 21.5 Lakh Recovered Thus Far

The ministry added that India’s total recoveries exceed the number of active cases by nearly 16 lakh.

Notably, with 57,989 more patients recovering from the infection, a total of 22,80,566 patients have recovered out of the total 30,44,940 COVID-19 cases that India has registered thus far. This gives the country a recovery rate of 74.89%

Also, with 7,07,668 active cases, the country’s positivity rate currently stands at 23.24%.

Meanwhile, the death toll has spiked to 56,706, contributing 1.86% of the country’s total number of cases.

India, the world’s third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, took just 16 days to cross the 30 lakh mark after crossing 20 lakh cases on August 7.