New Delhi: On a day it was reported that India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 7,964 new cases of coronavirus-its biggest single-day spike thus far-Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, the four worst-hit states, in that order, continued to report high number of new cases, with at least two-Tamil Nadu and Delhi-witnessing their biggest spikes thus far. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 114 New Cases, State Police's Tally Reaches 2,325

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a distance, recorded 2,940 new cases and 99 deaths, which took its overall COVID-19 count to 65,168, including 2,197 casualties. The western state’s biggest single-day spike thus far is 3,041 from Sunday last. Also Read - ECB in Talks With ICC to Allow Coronavirus Substitutes in Upcoming Tests

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, recorded 938 cases and six deaths, breaching the 20,000-mark in the process. This latest spike took its overall coronavirus numbers to 21,184, including 160 fatalities. Of the new cases reported today, 616 were from Chennai alone.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a third consecutive spike of more than 1,000 cases and a second consecutive spike of over 1,100 cases. The national capital added 1,163 new cases and 18 deaths to its overall COVID-19 count, which now stands at 18,549, including 416 deaths.

18 new #COVID19 death cases reported in Delhi today; death toll now stands at 416: Delhi Government https://t.co/y4wvdwvNM3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Lastly, Gujarat became the fourth state to cross the 16,000 mark, with 412 new cases taking its coronavirus figures to 16,356. The home state of both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat also crossed death toll of 1,000, with 27 deaths today taking its death toll to 1,007. 284 cases and 24 deaths were reported today from Ahmedabad alone.

Overall, with a second consecutive spike of 7,000-plus cases, India has thus far reported 1.73 lakh cases of coronavirus, including 82,370 discharges and 4,971 deaths.