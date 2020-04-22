New Delhi: At a time when a number of attacks and stone pelting are happening on health across the country at this time of coronavirus crisis, the Central government on Wednesday said that it has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. The ordinance carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty, the government said. Also Read - Weight Loss: These Exercises Can Assist You Torch Around 200 Calories in Just 2-3 Minutes

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. "No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," he said.