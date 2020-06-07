New Delhi: The ever-increasing number of active coronavirus cases in India largely owes to the metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Despite being an international air traffic transit point, Bengaluru, however, has so far been able to keep the number of cases under check. Also Read - Unlock 1: Shopping Malls, Restaurants And Temples All Set to Reopen From Monday | List of Dos And Don'ts Here

The addition of nine areas to the containment list in a day has already sent the city administration into a tizzy. The new additions to the list are areas from HSR Layout, Jayamahal, VV Puram, Singasandra, Bellandur, Padarayanapura, Nagawara, SK Garden and Chokkasandra. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Rise to 219, North District Tops The List With 33 Hotspots

Here’s a list of the containment zones of Bengaluru. Also Read - Highest-Ever Hike in Daily Numbers: 9,971 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours, Deaths 287 | Top Developments

1. The low number of Bengaluru has kept Karnataka’s COVID-19 cases under check. So while discussions are on whether Bengaluru model is the new Kerala model, much of the credit goes to the Karnataka model as well.

2. Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district has not reported a single positive case to date.

3. According to Bangalore mayor, the city was closed down before the nationwide lockdown was announced. Most of the offices allowed work from home from the second week of March.

4. The city administration involved the RWAs to implement restrictions, which irked the residents but has kept the number low.

5. Tracing, Testing, Treating: The city administration has quickly worked on these three Ts

6. Bengaluru set up a 24×7 control room two months ago to study, analyse local data, and then quickly work on it

7. A close watch on the influx of passengers from other states. Karnataka even restricted interstate movement while Centre allowed the movement.

8. There was no conflict between the agencies working — no flip-flop of orders, no relaxations.

9. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has decided to home quarantine all those who are coming from Maharashtra — for 21 days.

10. Whenever one case was reported, the entire ward was sealed, without waiting for an order to come from the higher level.