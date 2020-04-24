New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Bengaluru spiked to 21 after Hongasandra, a suburb in southeastern part of the city, was partially sealed in the wake of 10 positive coronavirus cases being reported from here on Wednesday and Thursday. Also Read - Two Youths Posing As Delivery Boys Caught Selling 'Two-Headed' Sand Boa Snake in Bengaluru

The area is inhabited by more than 1,000 people, many of whom work as labourers for the city's metro rail project called 'Namma Metro' (Our Metro).

The source of infection in the locality is a 54-year-old migrant from Bihar working for the metro rail project. On Tuesday, he was admitted to a hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Following this, all the doctors and nurses from the private clinic, where he was hospitalised, were put in quarantine. Nine of his direct contacts, too, were tested for COVID-19 and gave positive result.

It is not yet known, however, how the migrant worker contracted the virus. According to local media reports, disinfectant was sprayed throughout the area and barricades erected, to prevent the movement of vehicles and people to and from the locality.

Speaking to media, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that while everyone will be tested for COVID-19 at the locality, 184 people had been quarantined at designated places.

In recent days, slums have emerged as areas of major concern as these are densely populated, with houses located right next to each other. Dharavi in Mumbai, for example, has the highest number of cases in the city with its tally being 200, including 13 deaths.

Karnataka has thus far recorded 445 coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths.