New Delhi: A day after the government said a phased exit would begin on June 1, India witnessed a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities. The country’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while and the case count reached 1.82 lakh. A total of 8,380 fresh cases and 193 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases to 1,82,143 and fatalities to 5,164. Also Read - COVID-19 Threats Are As Serious As Before: What PM Modi Says on Mann ki Baat a Day Before Unlock 1.0 Begins

“Highest spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India, 193 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 including 89995 active cases, 86984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5164 deaths”, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Here are the top developments:

Lockdown will continue till June 30 in Tamil Nadu. All districts will be divided into 8 zones. E-pass not necessary for movement. Public transportation restricted in 7 zones of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur district and 8 zones of Chennai, said Tamil Nadu government.

India stood at ninth among the world’s worst pandemic hit countries. On the world front there are over six million cases and more than three lakh deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 disease.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days, while the recovery rate has shot up to 47.40 per cent.

Maharashtra reported a total of 65,168 cases which is the 35.77 per cent of the caseload in the entire country. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported most number of cases at least 21,184 so far, followed by Delhi with 18,549 and Gujarat with 16,343.

Jharkhand recorded highest single-day spike with 72 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking total number of cases to 594.

States and Union Territories that have reported over 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (8,617), Madhya Pradesh (7,891), Uttar Pradesh (7,445) and West Bengal (5,130).