New Delhi: After one of its MLAs in Karnataka, on Friday, violated lockdown and celebrated his birthday, another leader from the party, a corporator from Maharashtra, was last night detained and later released after he organised a party on his birthday despite the ongoing lockdown. Also Read - What Lockdown? Amid Restrictions, Hundreds Attend Karnataka BJP MLA's Birthday Party

Notably, Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corproation (PMC), had last night organised a party at his bungalow on his birthday. The police, after receiving a tip-off that some people had gathered at the corporator’s residence despite the lockdown, arrived at the spot and detained 11 people, including the corporator and his younger brother.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) as well as other relevant laws by the Navi Mumbai Police.

They were detained and later released on bail.

This is another high-profile incident of lockdown violation to have taken place in Maharashtra, coming hot on the heels of the Wadhawan family fiasco, for which a senior police officer, currently posted in the state home department, was sent on compulsory leave until further orders.

With nearly 1,600 positive cases, including 110 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country.