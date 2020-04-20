New Delhi: Even as the Bihar government has staunchly opposed the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to bring back nearly 8,000 students from country’s education hub of Kota, it has now emerged that the state’s Nitish Kumar government issued a travel pass to BJP MLA Anil Singh to bring back his daughter from the Rajasthan town. Also Read - Kota Students Row: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar, Says 'He's Busy Lecturing on Lockdown'

Notably, the Chief Minister’s JD(U) is in power in Bihar in an alliance with the BJP. Also Read - 'Injustice, Would Defeat Purpose of Lockdown', Says Nitish After UP Govt Sends 300 Buses to Bring Stranded Students Back From Kota

According to reports, the pass was issued in the MLA’s name for a 10-day period from April 16-25. Singh, the MLA from Hisua in Nawada, then drove to Kota and came back on April 18, covering a distance of over 2,200 km. Also Read - UP Govt Swings Into Action, Sends 300 Buses to Bring Back Students Stuck in Kota

According to the Nawada sub-divisional officer (SDO), who has the authority to issues the passes, the MLA had claimed that his daughter who was preparing for medical entrance exams at Allen Institute in the city, was not well and needed to be brought back.

Anil Singh, meanwhile, has defended himself, claiming that neither had he done anything wrong, nor can his actions can be termed, in anyway, as a violation of the ongoing lockdown.

The government’s move, however, was slammed both by poll strategist and former JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor, as well as former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

कोटा में फँसे बिहार के सैकड़ों बच्चों की मदद की अपील को @NitishKumar ने यह कहकर ख़ारिज कर दिया था कि ऐसा करना #lockdown की मर्यादा के ख़िलाफ़ होगा। अब उन्हीं की सरकार ने BJP के एक MLA को कोटा से अपने बेटे को लाने के लिए विशेष अनुमति दी है। नीतीश जी अब आपकी मर्यादा क्या कहती है? pic.twitter.com/mGy9v0MHQS — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 19, 2020

बिहार CM यूपी CM को कह रहे थे कि उन्हें कोटा में फँसे छात्रों को वापस लाने के लिए बसों को अनुमति नहीं देनी चाहिए थी। दूसरी तरफ़ अपने MLA को गोपनीय तरीक़े से उनके बेटे को वापस लाने की अनुमति दे रहे थे।बिहार में ऐसे अनेकों VIP और अधिकारियों को पास निर्गत किए गए। फँसे बेचारा ग़रीब.. pic.twitter.com/mCNHZpRRVM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 19, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move last week came after students in Kota launched a #SendUsBackHome campaign on Twitter after they got stranded there due to the lockdown.

Bihar has thus far recorded a total of 96 positive COVID-19 cases, including two casualties.