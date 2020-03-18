New Delhi: In the wake of a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month, in order to avoid large gatherings. Party president JP Nadda said that the decision was taken in a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday wherein PM Modi asked MPs to refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15. Also Read - People With Blood Group Type 'A' And 'O' Have a Special Link to Coronavirus Disease

BJP President: If it has to give any memorandum, 4-5 party office bearers will give the memorandum to the concerned officers or the political leader but avoid any type of conglomeration of people. All state units have been told about it, & a circular has been issued on this issue https://t.co/71xPqiqat4
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

During the meeting, the PM also asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus.

The party will not be holding public gatherings, Nadda said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

“All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don’t. If it has to give any memorandum, 4-5 party office bearers will give the memorandum to the concerned officers or the political leader but avoid any type of conglomeration of people. All state units have been told about it, & a circular has been issued on this issue” Nadda said.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, the government has already ensured the closure of malls, pools, schools, colleges, museums or any other such places, which attract people in large numbers.

PM Modi also held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC members on Sunday and discussed ways and means to combat the COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 147 positive case of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19.