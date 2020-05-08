









New Delhi: Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisite space at home, the Union health ministry said. In the "Additional guidelines for quarantine of returnees from abroad/contacts/ isolation of suspect or confirmed cases in private facilities", released on Thursday evening, the ministry said there are a large number of facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges which are "unoccupied due to impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism".

"There are also instances where people who don't have requisite space at home may opt for such facilities," the ministry said.

This is likely to reduce the pressure on the family, give comfort to the person, and protect the family members and immediate neighbourhood, it stated.

The tariff for the accommodation and services shall be fixed by the facility in consultation with the state government and widely publicised. The facility dedicated for isolation will follow the norms established for COVID Care Centres and the cases clinically assessed to be pre-symptomatic or very mild should only be kept.

Such facility that opts for isolation will have separate earmarked areas for keeping suspect cases and confirmed cases and will ensure no intermingling of these two categories, the guidelines stated.

The owner of the quarantine or isolation facility will have to ensure in-house availability of a trained doctor and a nurse on a 24×7 basis.

The doctor will monitor the contacts or cases in quarantine or isolation facilities once a day on basic parameters of temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and pulse oxymetry and keep a record of the same, the guidelines stated.

The doctor will also inform the district surveillance officer regarding the list of cases or contacts admitted to such facility and their health status.

The facility should network with an approved laboratory for testing samples according to ICMR guidelines and the quarantined or isolated persons should not be allowed to meet visitors.

“They can talk on phone. The facility will provide wi-fi facility and ensure that the client downloads the Aarogya Setu app on mobile and it should remain active at all times.

“The linens, towels etc and rooms should be disinfected and the facility will follow infection prevention control practices as per guidelines,” the SOPs said.

(With PTI Inputs)